Farmers’ agitation will spread further into cities, create instability: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the laws will put the entire agriculture sector in the hands of "three to four crony capitalists". (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday lashed out at the Centre over the farmers’ protest alleging that the government is ‘destroying the livelihood of farmers’ and warned that the agitation will spread further into other cities of the country.

“Farmers haven’t understood the bill completely. Only in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, they have understood. The government should know that these protests will not stop here. This agitation will spread from here to the big cities because it is not only the farmers who have been robbed of their livelihood,” Gandhi said during a press conference.

“It is going to create instability which is not good for the country,” he added.

Urging the government to have a conversation with farmers, the Congress leader also said that the only solution is to repeal the farm laws and “put them in a wastebasket”.

“Centre must not think that the farmers will go home,” he said.

On being asked about the violence that occurred during the farmers’ tractor parade on Republic Day, Gandhi said that it was the Home Ministry’s job to stop protesters from entering the Red Fort.

“Why were people allowed in the Red Fort? Why weren’t they stopped? Ask the Home Minister what the objective was, of letting those people inside the premises,” the Congress leader said.

Gandhi also alleged that instead of having a dialogue with farmers, the government is “threatening discrediting” farmers.

Further, training guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader alleged that the “PM is working for a handful of people”.

“He (PM Modi) brought demonetisation, GST, and the new farm laws for them. But he should know that the farmers will not back out. We are with them.”

Earlier today, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the government over the issue.

“Farmers’ trust is the country’s capital. Breaking their trust is a crime. Not listening to their voice is a sin,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted. “Threatening and intimidating them is a grave sin. Attack on farmers is an attack on the country.”

“Mr Prime Minister, do not weaken the country,” she added.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at several border points into Delhi since November-end, demanding repeal of the three laws and a legal guarantee to the minimum support system for their crops.

However, after two months of peaceful protests and 11 rounds of negotiations with the central government, the Republic Day tractor parade by farmers spiralled into chaos earlier this week. One protester died when his tractor overturned while ramming a road barrier at ITO, and scores were injured, as mobs resorted to violence and vandalism while forcing their way to the Red Fort and hoisting a religious flag there.