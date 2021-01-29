Rahul Gandhi called for anarchic elements to spread fire in country: BJP

In the backdrop of farmers protest playing out at Delhi’s borders, BJP MP Smriti Irani Friday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of supporting anarchic elements to disturb the law and order in the country and “daring to insult tricolour”.

In retort to Gandhi’s remarks criticising the Centre’s controversial farm laws and raising concerns about their consequences, Irani said in a presser: “Instead of calling for peace, he called for anarchic elements to spread fire in country.”

She claimed that the Congress MP “not only wants law-order breakdown but also supports anarchic elements daring to insult tricolour, break nation”. “Rahul Gandhi declared war on Indian people; said cities will burn if PM does not support his stand,” she alleged.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi, while speaking in a presser, said the government is ‘destroying the livelihood of farmers’ and warned that the agitation will spread further into other cities of the country. On Thursday, he also said had all the farmers understood the finer print of the laws, the country would have been on fire. Addressing an event in Kerala, Gandhi said: “The truth is that most farmers do not understand the details of the Bill (the three Farm Laws), because if they did, there would be an agitation all across the country. The country would be on fire.”

Referring to the Republic Day violence in the national capital, in which 349 cops were injured, Irani said that it is shocking, yet expected of Gandhi, that over 300 injured cops didn’t receive a word of consolation from him.