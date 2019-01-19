Rahul Gandhi extends support to Mamata Banerjee for ‘show of unity’

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday extended support to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee for her mega initiative to bring together Opposition parties at Brigade Parade Ground, even as political leaders from across the country started arriving here for the rally on Saturday.

In an open letter to the West Bengal Chief Minister, Rahul said, “We commend the great people of Bengal who have historically been in the forefront of defending our ideals. I extend my support to Mamata di on this show of unity and hope that we send a powerful message of a united India together…

“The entire opposition is united in our belief that true nationalism and development can only be defended on the tested pillars of democracy, social justice and secularism, ideas that BJP and Mr Modi are intent on destroying…”

The Congress is expected to be represented by Mallikarjun Kharge and Abhishek Manu Singhvi at the TMC’s ‘United India Rally’ which, Opposition leaders said, would be a show of Opposition unity against the BJP. The importance of regional parties and their unity in the run-up to Lok Sabha polls is expected to be highlighted.

Barring the CPM, BJD, TRS, AIMIM, Shiv Sena and YSR Congress, all other regional parties and leaders, including Hardik Patel and Jignesh Mevani, are expected to share the dais. From Friday afternoon, leaders such as former PM H D Deve Gowda, Sharad Pawar, N Chandrababu Naidu, Akhilesh Yadav, M K Stalin and Hemant Soren started arriving here.

“We are together to defeat the BJP. Mamata is working very hard. ‘Remove BJP’ will be the slogan of the united front. A secular government will be formed. People will decide on the prime minister,” Deve Gowda told the media at the airport. “I congratulate Mamatadi. She called all the leaders, which will send a message to the country. We will have detailed talks tomorrow. Already our alliance in UP is a significant one. The country wants a change,” said SP leader Akhilesh Yadav. JMM leader Hemant Soren said, “This is a good initiative by Banerjee. This will help us coordinate among regional parties and thwart vote division by BJP.”

Banerjee met some of the leaders upon their arrival. “I am here to meet them and see if they are comfortable,” she said.

The TMC has said it will bring 50 lakh people to the rally.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “This is an unholy alliance to target PM Narendra Modi. It will never be successful. There will be a circus at brigade tomorrow.”