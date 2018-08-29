Rahul Gandhi calls activists’ arrests ‘undemocratic’, BJP accuses him of double standards

Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of respecting only one ideology ‘based on Nagpur’. (File) Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of respecting only one ideology ‘based on Nagpur’. (File)

The BJP on Wednesday accused Congress chief Rahul Gandhi of double standards after he called the arrests of the five human rights activists “undemocratic”. BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said while Gandhi maintained that he had no hatred for the Prime Minister, he was backing people who conspired to assassinate Narendra Modi.

“Never expected this from Rahul Gandhi. In Parliament, he said there was no hatred in his mind and he had embraced the Prime Minister. When some people conspired to assassinate the PM, he is backing them with his comments and tweets,” Hussain said.

The statement comes on the backdrop of the arrest of five human rights activists by Pune police, who are probing an alleged Maoist link to a meeting of the Elgaar Parishad on the eve of the January 1 violence in Bhima Koregaon. However, the Supreme Court has ordered the five activists — Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Sudha Bharadwaj, Gautam Navlakha — to be put under house arrest till September 6.

There is only place for one NGO in India and it’s called the RSS. Shut down all other NGOs. Jail all activists and shoot those that complain. Welcome to the new India. #BhimaKoregaon — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 28, 2018

Earlier in the day, Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to Kerala, accused the BJP of respecting only one ideology “based on Nagpur”, in an apparent reference to the RSS. The Congress chief also dubbed as ‘undemocratic’ ‘certain actions’ taken at the national level, apparently referring to the arrests of the activists. On Tuesday too, Gandhi had tweeted that in BJP’s “new India”, there was a place for only one NGO — the RSS.

“I think there are certain action that has been taken at national level which are undemocratic and we are fighting that battle. The opposition is united in fighting that battle,” he said.

Hussain said Gandhi should have stood by the PM when he himself lost his own family members and party leaders to terrorist and Naxal attacks. “When his own family members had fallen victims to terrorism, his own party men were killed by Naxal in Chhattisgarh, he should not have said this. He should have stood by the Prime Minister,” Hussain said.

