Rahul Gandhi: In New India, bribes, illegal commissions are called electoral bonds

Rahul Gandhi tagged a report that said the government asked the Reserve Bank of India for its opinion just days before unveiling the electoral bond scheme but dismissed the central bank's reservations and objections.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi at an election rally. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka attacked the government over the electoral bond scheme. (File)

Congress on Monday launched a stinging attack on the Narendra Modi government over reports that it overruled the RBI to introduce electoral bonds, with Rahul Gandhi saying in bribes and illegal commissions were called electoral bonds in ‘New India’.

“In ‘New’ India, bribes & illegal commissions are called Electoral Bonds,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet, tagging a report that said the government asked the Reserve Bank of India for its opinion just days before unveiling the electoral bond scheme but dismissed the central bank’s reservations and objections.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the Modi government had overruled the RBI to introduce electoral bonds to enable “black money enter the BJP coffers”, calling it “a shameful betrayal of the people”.

“Electoral bonds were cleared by by-passing RBI and dismissing National security concerns in order to enable black money to enter the BJP coffers,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

It appears that while the BJP was elected on the promise of eradicating black money it was busy lining its own pockets with exactly that! What a shameful betrayal of the Indian people,” Priyanka Gandhi further said.

Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson and MP Rajeev Gowda called the electoral bond scheme “opaque” and said it promoted “money laundering”. Congress also demanded that the names of those who bought these bonds be made public and asked what the “quid pro quo” was.

“It is a fraud on the people of India. It is a fraud on the electoral process. It eliminates the level playing field that needs to be there in a true democracy. It brings in opacity and this opacity was objected to by the Election Commission of India,” the Congress MP said.

