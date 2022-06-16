ED probe Rahul Gandhi: Congress workers organise massive protests across nation

A day after the Congress alleged that Delhi Police officials forced their way into the AICC headquarters and lathi-charged leaders who were protesting the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case, the party Thursday intensified its protests across different states in the country.

Congress workers Thursday are holding protests in Delhi, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jammu and Chandigarh. The protesters turned violent at some places and jostled with police personnel deployed to maintain law and order.

In Delhi, a delegation of top Congress leaders was escorted by the Delhi Police to meet the Lieutenant Governor after the party launched a protest outside the LG’s residence. The party was demanding action against “police highhandedness” displayed at its headquarters on Wednesday. Mayhem broke out on Thursday afternoon, with Congress leaders climbing over barricades and police deploying water cannons to disperse the protestors.

Top AICC leaders met at the headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss their plan of action. “A meeting of AICC GSs, In-Charges, MPs & Senior Leaders present in Delhi was held today at AICC HQ to discuss the plan of action against the police atrocities in AICC yesterday and the brutal crackdown on Congress leaders and further course of actions,” tweeted Congress leader KC Venugopal.

In Karnataka, Congress workers held a protest in Bengaluru, disrupting the traffic in the city. The party office has organised a march to Raj Bhavan to give a memorandum and complaint letter against BJP. The Bengaluru East DCP warned of preventive custody if the Congress workers proceeded with the march. He said the Karnataka High Court had earlier ordered that protests won’t be held anywhere except the Freedom Park.

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said, “It (protest) is our right, we will fight for justice. They (ED) are not taking cases of any BJP leaders, they are harassing only Congress people.”

In Rajasthan, organising a protest in Jaipur, State Minister P Khachariyawas was quoted by ANI as saying, “They want to suppress Rahul Gandhi’s voice….can’t scare Indira Gandhi’s grandson with lathis…Congress will be reason behind BJP end.”

In Hyderabad, the protest undertaken by Congress workers turned violent.

Many workers and activists of the Chandigarh Congress also staged a protest Thursday. The protestors were later detained. Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Warring said, “I can’t understand what has Rahul Gandhi done that he has been called for 3 days? Y’day, Delhi Police barged into AICC office & beat up our MPs. Such vendetta politics has never been seen before. Govt shouldn’t try to suppress voices.”