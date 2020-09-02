India reeling under ‘Modi-made disasters’: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the state of the economy, rise in COVID-19 cases and “external aggression” at borders, alleging that India is reeling under “Modi-made disasters”.

His attack comes after official data showed on Monday that the country’s economy suffered its worst slump on record in April-June, with the gross domestic product (GDP) contracting by 23.9 per cent as the coronavirus-related lockdown weighed on the already declining consumer demand and investment.

India is reeling under Modi-made disasters: 1. Historic GDP reduction -23.9%

2. Highest Unemployment in 45 yrs

3. 12 Crs job loss

4. Centre not paying States their GST dues

5. Globally highest COVID-19 daily cases and deaths

6. External aggression at our borders — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 2, 2020

“India is reeling under Modi-made disasters: 1. Historic GDP reduction -23.9% 2. Highest Unemployment in 45 yrs 3. 12 Crs job loss 4. Centre not paying states their GST dues 5. Globally highest COVID-19 daily cases and deaths 6. External aggression at our borders (sic),” Gandhi tweeted.

Rebutting Gandhi’s attack in a video earlier this week on the state of the economy, the BJP had mocked him saying he should release a video about the “G-23”, a reference to the 23 leaders who wrote to the Congress chief seeking the party’s overhaul.

Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian has said the economy was “experiencing a V-shaped recovery” after the lockdown was eased.

Also on Wednesday, Gandhi shared the latest video in the series titled ”Dharohar” which looks back at the party’s history and its contributions to India during its nearly 135-year-old history.

Sharing the video on the partition of Bengal in 1905, Gandhi said ‘Divide and rule’ was a disgusting policy and will always be.

“The country had defeated such thinking earlier and will do so even today as brotherhood and goodwill are the foundations of our democracy,” he tweeted.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.