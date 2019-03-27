Rahul Gandhi congratulates DRDO on Mission Shakti, wishes PM “happy World Theatre Day”

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday congratulated the DRDO for the successful test of an anti-satellite missile in operation ‘Mission Shakti’. However, Gandhi also used the opportunity to take a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wishing him “a very happy World Theatre Day”.

“Well done DRDO, extremely proud of your work. I would also like to wish the PM a very happy World Theatre Day,” Gandhi tweeted.

Well done DRDO, extremely proud of your work. I would also like to wish the PM a very happy World Theatre Day. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 27, 2019

In a sudden announcement on Wednesday, PM Modi had said he would address the nation shortly with a “very important message”. His address, however, was delayed for over 30 minutes for reasons that weren’t stated.

The Prime Minister then announced the successful execution of Mission Shakti, in which an anti-satellite missile was successfully used to destroy a low earth orbit satellite. Saying India is only the fourth country to achieve this, PM Modi said the country stands tall as a space superpower.

The Congress also congratulated the scientists at ISRO and the government for Mission Shakti besides crediting late prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for establishing the space research organisation.

“We congratulate ISRO and the government on the latest achievement for India. The Indian Space Programme established in 1961 by Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru & the Indian Space Research Organisation set up under Smt. Indira Gandhi has always made India proud with its ground-breaking achievements,” the Congress tweeted from its official handle.

We congratulate @isro @DRDO_India & the Govt on the latest achievement for India. The Indian Space Programme established in 1962 by Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru & the Indian Space Research Organisation set up under Smt. Indira Gandhi has always made India proud through its achievements. — Congress (@INCIndia) March 27, 2019

With Mission Shakti, India has now become the fourth country, after the US, China and Russia, with the capability to destroy a low-orbit satellite.