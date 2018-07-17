Rahul Gandhi doing politics of ‘Muslim appeasement’: Union minister Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh. (File) Union Minister Giriraj Singh. (File)

Union minister Giriraj Singh has accused Congress president Rahul Gandhi of doing politics of “Muslim appeasement” and “trying to divide the country”.

Speaking to reporters in Bihar’s Begusarai on Sunday, Giriraj said, “I do not know what mantra Rahul Gandhi read… that Hamid Ansari started talking about the Jinnah issue, AIMPLB working committee member Zafaryab Jilani started talking about Sharia courts, and Tharoor started seeing Hindus as Pakistanis.”

In reply, Bihar Congress Commitee working president Kaukab Quadri, said, “Giriraj Singh has been unable to perform as a minister. We do not take him seriously.”

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi silent, Congress defends him on ‘Muslim party’ jibe

JD (U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, “Though I would not comment on any individual, but let me make it clear that there has been no place for politics of religious frenzy under the regime of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App