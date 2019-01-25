Rahul Gandhi expresses concern over Northeast protests, accuses BJP of ‘polarising region’

Toggle Menu
Slamming BJP's political agenda, Gandhi said that the party's political activity pitches brother against brother and spews hatred. Terming the ruling party's politics, 'evil', he urged for it to be stopped.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi at the town hall session in Bhubaneswar on Friday.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday expressed his concern over the growing protests in Northeast and accused the BJP of “polarising the region for political gain”.

“I am disturbed by the growing violence and unrest in North East where religion and ethnicity are being used as weapons by the BJP to polarise the region for political gain,” the Congress chief tweeted.

Stepping up his attack on the BJP, Gandhi alleged that “this type of politics, that pitches brother against brother & fans hatred, is evil & must be stopped.”

The Congress’ chief’s statement comes at a time when the Northeast has become restive ever since the Centre passed the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session, ahead of the general elections. The Bill is now pending in the Rajya Sabha, where the NDA is in a minority.

It has triggered widespread protests all over the seven states, especially in Assam by different union groups demanding the withdrawal of the bill.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, seeks to accord citizenship to people from six non-Muslim minority communities of Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who seek to escape “religious persecution” in those countries.

