Pellet-hurt student by his side, Rahul Gandhi slams Dharmendra Pradhan, demands apology from PM Modi

Lifting Sahil’s T-shirt to show his injuries to the media, Rahul Gandhi said the teenager also risked losing vision in one of his eyes that was damaged by pellets. (X/RahulGandhi)

Continuing to up the ante against the Centre and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday addressed mediapersons along with a student protester who had suffered pellet gun injuries in police action amid the stir in the national capital against paper leaks on July 20.

Gandhi said Pradhan must be removed, action must be taken against the personnel who shot at and lathicharged the protesters, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to students.

“My brother was struck by a pellet gun when he was peacefully protesting with a tricolour in hand,” said Gandhi, pointing to 19-year-old Sahil Lochab while addressing mediapersons outside Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi’s 10, Janpath residence.