Rahul Gandhi’s detention to Centre’s outreach — where the CJP protest stands now

Around 70 protesters were detained, while more than 100 injured demonstrators were taken to hospitals. Delhi Police said around 118.

The Cockroach Janata Party’s ‘Sansad Chalo’ protest entered its third day on Wednesday after two days of violence. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Minister of State Jitendra Singh met activist Sonam Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital on Tuesday evening, sources said.

A day after a chaotic first leg of the march, the protest resumed on Tuesday as thousands gathered at Jantar Mantar in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and students demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. Many who could not attend Monday’s protest joined on the second day.

Security remained tight at Jantar Mantar following Monday’s violence. Visuals showed a heavy police deployment as demonstrators regrouped after clashes during the march towards Parliament. Around 70 protesters were detained, while more than 100 injured demonstrators were taken to hospitals. Delhi Police said around 118.