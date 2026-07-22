The Cockroach Janata Party’s ‘Sansad Chalo’ protest entered its third day on Wednesday after two days of violence. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Minister of State Jitendra Singh met activist Sonam Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital on Tuesday evening, sources said.
A day after a chaotic first leg of the march, the protest resumed on Tuesday as thousands gathered at Jantar Mantar in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and students demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. Many who could not attend Monday’s protest joined on the second day.
Security remained tight at Jantar Mantar following Monday’s violence. Visuals showed a heavy police deployment as demonstrators regrouped after clashes during the march towards Parliament. Around 70 protesters were detained, while more than 100 injured demonstrators were taken to hospitals. Delhi Police said around 118.
The protest also echoed inside Parliament, with Opposition parties, including the AAP and the Congress, backing the students’ agitation. It criticised the Centre’s handling of the issue, and demanded a discussion on the alleged NEET paper leak during the Monsoon Session.
Outside Parliament, the Opposition intensified its protests over the alleged atrocities against CJP protesters. Demonstrations were held in Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Jharkhand and other states. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, two chief ministers and other Opposition leaders also marched to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence to protest the Delhi Police action, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav joining them.
Here are the major events as they took place as the ‘Sansad Chalo’ protest took Day 2
Union Minister J P Nadda on Tuesday visited Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital and met doctors treating those injured during the Delhi Police action against the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest a day earlier.
Later in the day, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj, Leader of Opposition Atishi, and other party leaders also visited the hospital to meet the injured students. Kejriwal demanded that the Delhi Police make public the complete list of FIRs registered in connection with the protest, along with details of those detained without an FIR and the jails where they are being held.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also visited RML Hospital to meet students injured during Monday's police action against the protesters.
Among those admitted to the hospital was a young woman who has been placed on ventilator support.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi told NDA MPs at the alliance's meeting that stringent action has been taken against those involved in the NEET paper leak to ensure that no one compromises the future of the country’s youth. PM Modi urged states to work with the Centre to curb such irregularities in the national interest. His remarks came a day after Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), marched to Parliament demanding accountability over alleged NEET exam irregularities and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
On Day 24 of his hunger strike, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed activist Sonam Wangchuk to be shifted from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital, a private medical facility of his choice. The court directed that he be discharged and transferred after the Centre, in a significant shift from its stand a day earlier, agreed to the proposal. However, the Centre told the court that Wangchuk should not seek discharge against medical advice after being admitted to Medanta Hospital. The Delhi High Court also directed the director of Medanta Hospital to constitute a team of doctors to continuously monitor Wangchuk's health.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remaining silent over the police action against student protesters, saying the Prime Minister should apologise to the youth. Referring to Monday's protest over the education and examination system, Gandhi said students were protesting against a "hollowed-out" system and accused the government of responding with force instead of addressing their concerns.
Congress general secretary and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also demanded the resignation of the Union Education Minister over repeated paper leaks, calling it a serious crisis affecting the future of the country's youth. She criticised the police action against the protesters and said Parliament should discuss the issue, adding that the voices of the youth "should be heard" instead of being met with batons and tear gas.
Rahul Gandhi's sit-in outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Tuesday caught the Delhi Police and intelligence agencies off guard, as security arrangements had reportedly been made at Vijay Chowk following inputs that Congress leaders would stage their protest there. The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha reached 7, Lok Kalyan Marg along with Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several Congress leaders. They staged a sit-in outside the Prime Minister's residence, raising slogans and demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Delhi Police action against the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) Parliament march.
Joining the demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, the Congress intensified its protest outside the Prime Minister's residence.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh briefly spoke with Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders before later claiming that the Opposition had shifted its demand from a discussion on the NEET issue to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Delhi Police detained Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several other Congress leaders after they staged a nearly three-hour sit-in outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, demanding action over the police crackdown on the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest.
Police barricaded roads leading to the Prime Minister's residence as more Congress leaders and MPs joined the demonstration, raising slogans of "We want justice." During the protest, Rahul Gandhi was seen distributing zip ties to MPs so they could link their arms and make it harder for police to remove them.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule also joined the sit-in. All the leaders were later released.
CJP has removed its spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya after videos surfaced allegedly showing him walking away from the yesterday’s protest during a police crackdown and later giving an explanation, while eating a burger, that was criticised.
Several Opposition leaders visited Jantar Mantar on Tuesday to express solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest over the alleged NEET paper leak.
NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar and MP Supriya Sule met injured students and enquired about the police action during Monday's protest, while reiterating their demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray also visited the protest site, praising the students' resolve. "I have not come here to make a speech, but to bow down before youth power... This spark is not going to die out," he said, accusing the government of using force against the country's youth.
Meanwhile, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee extended her support to the agitation, saying she was willing to join the protest in Delhi if needed. "Our support was there from the beginning, and it will remain so," she said while addressing the party's Martyrs' Day event.
Kerala Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan also visited the protest site before leaving later in the day.