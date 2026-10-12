‘All protests are one, to remove Gyanesh Kumar’: Rahul Gandhi on CJP question

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday said there were no parallel agitations, but a single protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, asserting that the campaign would also target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“There are no parallel protests, there is one protest – to remove Gyanesh Kumar, and then the Prime Minister, Amit Shah, we are not going to stop,” Gandhi said in a press conference ahead of the scheduled Congress march. He was responding to a question on the ongoing protests by students and civil society groups against Gyanesh Kumar.

Calling for Kumar’s resignation, he further accused the Chief Election Commissioner of acting under pressure from PM Modi, Shah and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

#WATCH | Delhi | Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, “… There are no parallel protests; there is one protest – to remove Gyanesh Kumar, and then the Prime Minister, Amit Shah, we are not going to stop…” https://t.co/DDAXB2EoP3 — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2026

“You have done a crime, and you are not the main criminal. You made a mistake and you are not the mind behind the mistake. We are after the people who are behind what you did. It is very easy for you, resign and get out of the way… We know that you have been forced by the Prime Minister, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval,” he claimed.

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‘Minds of the people of Delhi are not barricaded,’ said Gandhi

The Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition then criticised barricading in Delhi and deployment of police personnel in Delhi-NCR, stating that it is not the ‘streets that we are fighting for but the minds.’

“The fact that Delhi is barricaded is an illusion because the minds of the people of Delhi are not barricaded. The minds of the people of Delhi are very clear, it cannot be contained. We are not fighting for the street. We are fighting for the mind. People are seeing that Narendra Modi is blocking the whole town. For what? Because the Opposition is asking one question: prove to us that you have not cheated in the election,” he said.

He then claimed that the President of India’s office had not denied his remarks about election-related concerns, alleging that a denial came from the Prime Minister’s Office instead.

“We went to the President of India, she also said – give me the proof. We are going to take the proof. There was no denial from the President of India’s office. I hope you noticed it. The denial was quietly done from the Prime Minister’s Office. Even the President of India and her office know what is going on. She has refused to deny what I said…We are telling the Indian people that this type of India is dangerous for you. This type of India suits Mr Ambani, Mr Adani, Mr Modi, Mr Doval. It is dangerous for you, for your children. Do not allow it. The more they block, the more Police they put, the deeper they are falling into a trap,” he alleged.