‘Violence a core tenet of Modi govt’: Rahul Gandhi condemns Sonam Wangchuk’s removal from Jantar Mantar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday criticised the central government after the removal of Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar by the Delhi police, on the 21st day of the scientist’s hunger strike. Gandhi, in a social media post, said that the core tenets of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre are “falsehood and violence.”

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“The removal of Sonam Wangchuk ji from Jantar Mantar while he was on a non-violent hunger strike is wrong,” Gandhi said on his X account.

The core tenets of the Modi government are Asatya and Hinsa. The removal of Sonam Wangchuk ji from Jantar Mantar while he was on a non-violent hunger strike is wrong. Paper leaks, the rising cost of education, and student suicides are critical issues for India’s future. No… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 18, 2026

Gandhi said the paper leaks, the rising cost of education and student suicides were among the most important issues affecting the country’s future. He added that the voices of students and their families protesting over these concerns cannot be subdued.

“No amount of force can deter India’s students, and those of us who love and believe in them, from raising these issues,” Gandhi said.

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Sonam Wangchuk carried to hospital

Activist Sonam Wangchuk had been on a hunger strike for the past 20 days, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak. Delhi police personnel reached Jantar Mantar on Saturday dressed in civilian clothes and carried Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital in an ambulance.

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke returned to the protest site following the incident and alleged that he was assaulted and detained by the Delhi Police. He also announced that he would begin an indefinite hunger strike. Dipke further claimed that he was denied entry to the protest site at Jantar Mantar.