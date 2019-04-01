Rahul Gandhi defamed Hindus by calling them terrorists: Amit Shah in Odisha

BJP National President Amit Shah addressing a rally in Odisha’s Paralakhemundi attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi by saying that he “defamed Hindus” by calling them “terrorists”. Attacking Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, Shah said that he should have taken “tuition classes from PM Narendra Modi on removing poverty.”

“Saare log nirdosh chuth gaye. Puri duniya mein Hindu samuday ko badnam karne ka kaam kiya Rahul Babu and Company ne. Hindu terror, Hindu atankvaad… Hindu kabhi terrorist ho sakta hai kya? Jo chinti humme kaat ti hai, who chinti ko bhi atta khilane ka kaam yeh Hindu karta hai. Hindu kisiko marta nahin hai. Apni vote bank ki raksha ke liye, Hindu terror ki gaali Hindu samuday par lagayi hai. (All the accused have been acquitted, Rahul Gandhi and his party defamed Hindus across the world in the name of Hindu terror. Can Hindus be terrorist? A Hindu feeds flour even to an ant that stings him. To protect their vote bank, they abused Hindus with the tag of terrorist),” Shah told the crowd.

Referring to the aftermath of the Pulwama attack, Shah continued, “This is Narendra Modi and not Manmohan Singh. He sent the Air Force and blew away Pakistan’s terrorist camps. But the entire Opposition is questioning this and speaking for Pakistan. Rahul’s guru Sam Pitroda says talk to Pakistan.” “Nobody other than Modiji can protect this country”, Shah claimed.

Focussing his attention on issues related to the state, Shah said, “Rahul Gandhi comes here as a tourist. Sonia-Manmohan government ran for 10 years. 13th Finance Commission came and Rahul’s government gave only Rs 80,000 crore. In Modi government’s five years, Rs 5.56 lakh crore was given to Odisha.” Shah listed funds sent by the Centre for railways, educational institutes and also cited implementation of the Center’s Ujjwala Yojana, toilets, housing, electricity connection. He added, “Money sent by Modiji does not reach you because Naveen’s officials take them away”.

“Naveen Babu if you want tuition classes on how to remove poverty, Modi ji will not charge a fee. But your time is gone. Odisha needs a young CM”, Shah quipped. “Are there doctors in hospitals? Is there 24-hour electricity at homes? Is there clean drinking water? Have roads been built inside villages? Naveen Babu has done nothing except corruption”, the BJP leader claimed.

Slamming Patnaik over unemployment issues, Shah said, “In my (recent) meeting in Surat, there were 30,000 Odias. Odias in Surat vote for us. Why do these young Odia men have to go to Surat instead of earning here and living with his family? Our government in Odisha will create jobs for youth in the state”. Shah also targeted the Odisha CM’s grasp of the state language, “Today is Utkal Diwas. On this day, Odisha became the first state in the country to be created on the basis of language”.