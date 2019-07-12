Defamation case: Thank BJP, RSS for taking my ‘ideological battle’ to public, says Rahul Gandhi in Ahmedabad

Soon after he arrived in Ahmedabad to appear in a defamation case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday thanked his political opponents, RSS and BJP, for “providing him with platforms and opportunities” to ensure his “ideological battle” against them reached the public.

“I’m in Ahmedabad today, to appear in another case filed against me by my political opponents in the RSS/BJP. I thank them for providing me with these platforms and opportunities to take my ideological battle against them to the public. Satyameva Jayate.”

I’m in Ahmedabad today, to appear in another case filed against me by my political opponents in the RSS/ BJP. I thank them for providing me these platforms & opportunities to take my ideological battle against them to the public. Satyameva Jayate ?? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 12, 2019

This will be the Congress leader’s first visit to the Gujarat capital after the party’s humiliating defeat in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

Summons were issued to Gandhi and Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala in a criminal defamation suit filed by the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank and its chairman. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is a director of the bank. The suit alleged that the Congress leaders had claimed that the bank was involved in a scam to swap Rs 750 crore in scrapped notes with valid currency within five days of demonetisation in November 2016.

Though there are reports that before going to the court, Rahul will attend a roadshow which will be organised by the party’s supporters in Gujarat, state Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi denied any such arrangement, stating that the Congress leader will briefly interact with his supporters on his way to the Metropolitan Court.

“…In the evening, he will interact with the party’s leaders for half an hour in a closed event,” said Doshi. Commenting on the suit, Doshi said, “This is a conspiracy by the BJP to frame and harass Rahul for his fight for the common people. He had exposed the wrongdoings of the BJP and had stood by the common people. Rahul will keep fighting for the truth and the entire party is with him in this.”