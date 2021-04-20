Rahul Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19. Giving out the information on Twitter, he urged people who came in contact with him in last few days to follow required protocols.

“After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe,” he wrote on the microblogging site.

Apart from him, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma too tested positive for COVID-19 and has been shifted to a private hospital in Gurgaon, PTI reported Tuesday. The 68-year-old Sharma, who was admitted to the Delhi’s Apollo Hospital late last night, tested positive for the infection Tuesday and has now been shifted to the Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital, sources close to him told PTI.

In view of India’s Covid-19 situation, Gandhi had earlier suspended his campaign for the ongoing assembly elections in West Bengal and urged others to “think about consequences of holding large rallies”.

On Monday, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to the trauma centre of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi after testing positive for the virus.