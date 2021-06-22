Aim of Covid white paper not to point finger at government: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday released a white paper on Covid-19 management. “The aim of this white paper on COVID19 is not finger-pointing at the government but to help the nation prepare for the third wave of infection. The whole country knows that a third wave will strike,” Gandhi said in a virtual presser.

“It’s clear that management of the first and second wave of COVID was disastrous, and we’ve tried to point out the reasons behind it. I would even go so far as to say that there might be waves even after the third wave of Covid-19 as the virus is mutating,” Rahul Gandhi said. “The aim of the white paper is to show the road ahead. We have discussed it with experts and developed four pillars,” he said.

Stating that the government should be open-minded, Gandhi said that vaccination is key to fight the pandemic. “Central pillar is vaccination. It is very important that we have an aggressive vaccination strategy. The government must be prepared… have hospitals, oxygen, meds ready. If you think the second wave is bad, the third one will be worse.”

Referring to the record 82.7 lakh vaccinations on Monday, Gandhi said, “Yes, good work has happened yesterday (highest number of vaccines administered) but this is not a series of events. But govt has to make this process work not just for one day but every day until we’ve vaccinated our whole population.”