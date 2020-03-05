It’s like saying Titanic is unsinkable: Rahul Gandhi on govt assurance on coronavirus

Rahul Gandhi asked the government to make public an action plan “backed by solid resource” to tackle the outbreak. (File Photo) Rahul Gandhi asked the government to make public an action plan “backed by solid resource” to tackle the outbreak. (File Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday compared the Centre’s claim that it had the coronavirus outbreak “under control” to “the captain of the Titanic telling passengers not to panic as his ship was unsinkable”. His remarks were made after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan spoke on the floor of the Lok Sabha. Gandhi also asked the government to make public an action plan “backed by solid resource” to tackle the outbreak.

“The Health Minister saying that the Indian Govt has the #coronavirus crisis under control, is like the Capt of the Titanic telling passengers not to panic as his ship was unsinkable,” Gandhi tweeted. “It’s time the Govt made public an action plan backed by solid resources to tackle this crisis.”

At least 23 people tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total number of people affected by the virus to 29. The new cases included 16 Italian tourists and their driver and six others in Agra. On Monday, three patients tested positive in New Delhi, Hyderabad and Jaipur. Prior to that, there were three cases in Kerala, all of whom were treated and discharged.

In Parliament, Vardhan had listed steps taken by the government to tackle the crisis. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a group of ministers were regularly monitoring the situation, video conferences were being held regularly with state authorities, and universal screening was initiated at all international airport.

