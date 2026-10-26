Rahul Gandhi’s convoy meets with accident in UP’s Sultanpur, Congress leader safe

The incident occurred while Gandhi was travelling to Sultanpur to appear before a special MP-MLA court in a defamation case

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Oct 26, 2026 11:15 AM IST
LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by Congress leaders and workers, at Lucknow Airport. (@INCIndia/X via PTI Photo) LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by Congress leaders and workers, at Lucknow Airport. (@INCIndia/X via PTI Photo)
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Five vehicles in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s convoy were reportedly involved in a collision on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The incident occurred while Gandhi was travelling to Sultanpur to appear before a special MP-MLA court in a defamation case. Several Congress workers and security personnel were reportedly injured in the incident, while Gandhi was safe.

Gandhi arrived at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in the morning, where hundreds of Congress workers and local party leaders gathered to welcome the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Raebareli MP.

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Also Read | 2018 defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: Congress leader appears in UP court, denies charges

Sultanpur Superintendent of Police said four private vehicles belonging to Congress leaders, which were following Rahul Gandhi’s convoy from Lucknow, collided after one of the drivers applied the brakes abruptly.

No one was injured. After a brief halt, the vehicles resumed their journey towards the Sultanpur court.

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