Rahul Gandhi’s convoy meets with accident in UP’s Sultanpur, Congress leader safe

Five vehicles in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s convoy were reportedly involved in a collision on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The incident occurred while Gandhi was travelling to Sultanpur to appear before a special MP-MLA court in a defamation case. Several Congress workers and security personnel were reportedly injured in the incident, while Gandhi was safe.

Gandhi arrived at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in the morning, where hundreds of Congress workers and local party leaders gathered to welcome the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Raebareli MP.

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Sultanpur Superintendent of Police said four private vehicles belonging to Congress leaders, which were following Rahul Gandhi’s convoy from Lucknow, collided after one of the drivers applied the brakes abruptly.