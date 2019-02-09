Expose ‘anti-people’ policies of Modi-led BJP govt, Rahul Gandhi tells Congress state chiefs

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met the party’s state unit leaders and asked them to ‘expose’ the ‘anti-people’ policies of the Modi-led BJP government. Gandhi met PCC chiefs and CLP leaders today to review election preparedness ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls. The meeting was held to prepare a roadmap for the 2019 poll battle.

Advertising

He was of the view that pro-people policies of UPA-1 and UPA-2 governments must be highlighted to counter the narrative by PM Modi’s government that BJP has done more for people than the previous regimes.

In the Congress campaign ahead of elections, Gandhi also stressed on highlighting in public, the issues of unemployment, farmers distress and ‘misuse’ of institutions and investigative agencies.

Rahul also tweeted about the meeting: “Today I met with our CLP Leaders & PCC Chiefs from all over India to review our election preparedness & strategy in each state. We discussed a wide range of issues related to the upcoming elections. I thank all those who came to Delhi to attend this meeting.”

He targetted the prime minister, saying that the dictatorship style of Modi government should also be highlighted in the Congress campaign.

In Saturday’s meeting, the focus was on the campaign plan and strategy to bolster the support at the grassroots level. The Congress chief also discussed alliances for the Lok Sabha elections due this summer, party sources said.

The focus was also laid on speeding up the process of candidate selection and finalisation, as the Congress chief instructed to ensure the participation of maximum party stakeholders and workers.

All state PCC presidents and CLP leaders were also asked to focus on state-oriented major issues and suggest them to the AICC manifesto committee.

Advertising

The meeting was in continuation with the meetings the Congress chief had with the General Secretaries/in-charges of the party on February 7.

-With PTI inputs