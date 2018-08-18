Follow Us:
Saturday, August 18, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
Rahul Gandhi revokes Mani Shankar Aiyar’s suspension from Congress’ primary membership

Aiyar was suspended in December last year for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "neech kism ka aadmi" during the campaigning for Gujarat polls last year.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 18, 2018 9:57:11 pm
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday revoked the suspension of senior party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress. Aiyar was suspended in December last year for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “neech kism ka aadmi” during the campaigning for Gujarat polls last year.

Congress press release

In the press release issued by the INC, it said that the Congress president had approved the recommendation of the Central Disciplinary Committee of AICC for revoking the suspension of Mani Shankar Aiyar from the primary membership with immediate effect.

