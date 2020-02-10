Rahul Gandhi: It’s in DNA of BJP-RSS to try and erase reservations

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while interacting with media persons during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, February 10, 2020. (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while interacting with media persons during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, February 10, 2020. (PTI)

Hitting out at the government over the Supreme Court’s ruling on reservations in jobs and promotions, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Monday said that it is in the “DNA of the BJP and the RSS” to try and erase reservations.

“We will not allow reservation to be done away with, no matter how much Modi Ji or Mohan Bhagwat dream of it,” Gandhi said while speaking to reporters outside the Parliament.

“You have seen that they are arguing (in court) that it (reservation) is not a fundamental right. So it is their DNA to try and erase it,” Gandhi said.

His remarks came after the Supreme Court ruled that States are not bound to provide reservation in appointments and promotions and that there is no fundamental right to reservation in promotions.

Gandhi also slammed the BJP government in Uttarakhand for contending in the Supreme Court that there was no fundamental right to claim reservation in appointments or promotions in public posts, and there was no constitutional duty on the part of the state governments to provide reservations.

Explained | SC says can’t issue mandamus for job promotions quota: What is mandamus?

“The ideology of the RSS and the BJP is against reservation. The RSS and the BJP cannot stand the idea that Dalits, tribals, and OBCs have reservations,” former Congress president was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“They (the RSS and BJP) wake up every morning and this (reservation) irritates them. Except it is in our Constitution, and these rights are guaranteed by our Constitution,” Gandhi said.

Terming reservation as an important part of the Constitution, Gandhi said that the step is an “assault” on the Constitution of the country. “All institutions are being destroyed, we are not allowed to speak in Parliament and judiciary is pressured. So institutional structures are being destroyed and the main pillars of our Constitution taken down one by one,” he said.

“Government not party in SC on reservation order”

Meanwhile speaking on the issue in Lok Sabha, Union House, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot said that the BJP government in Uttarakhand was not a party to the case in the Supreme Court. Thaawarchand Gehlot also said the Centre was not asked to file an affidavit on the issue.

He said the top court order pertains to a decision of the Uttarakhand government taken in 2012 when the Congress was in power in the state. This led to protests by Congress members who walked out of proceedings.



(Inputs from PTI)

