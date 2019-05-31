Congress team in Amethi to assess Rahul Gandhi’s defeat

Even as newly-elected MP from Amethi, Smriti Irani took oath as Union Minister on Thursday, Congress sent a two-member team to Amethi to assess the reasons for the defeat of Congress president Rahul Gandhi from the constituency.

Sources in the party said the team comprising K L Sharma, party representative in Rae Bareli, and Zubair Khan, AICC secretary from Rajasthan, would camp in Amethi for at least next four days and meet locals as well as party workers. “The idea is to reach out to people in next four days,” said a party leader, adding that Sharma and Khan reached Amethi on Thursday and would begin their exercise a day after.

The Congress president, who was a three-term MP from Amethi, had lost to Irani in this election by a margin of around 55,000 votes. While he had won the seat in 2014, his margin had reduced drastically to just 1 lakh votes, which was 3.70 lakh in 2009 and about 2.90 lakh in 2004, when he had first contested from the seat. Amethi, is considered Gandhi bastion as before Rahul, UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi had also contested and won from the seat in 1999.

In the past, the evaluation of polls in the constituency was done either by Rahul himself or by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Earlier in the day, state Congress called a meeting of its working committee and unanimously passed a resolution requesting Rahul to withdraw his resignation. According to sources in the party, state Congress chief Raj Babbar said no individual can be blamed for the loss and it is a collective responsibility.

Congress spokesperson Brijendra Kumar Singh said the proposal was placed by Babbar before the members praising “contribution” of Rahul and requesting him to continue leading the party. The resolution was passed unanimously, he said. The resolution was passed in the presence of senior party leaders such as Rajya Sabha MP and AICC General Secretary P L Punia, Sanjay Singh, Pramod Tiwari.