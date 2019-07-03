Rahul to continue as party president till new chief is appointed, says Congress

Rahul Gandhi will continue to be Congress president till his resignation is accepted by the Congress Working Committee, PTI quoted top party sources as saying even as senior leader Motilal Vohra said party members would again request him to reconsider his decision.

The development came on a day Rahul Gandhi made public his resignation as Congress chief through an open letter, saying he was responsible for the loss in the Lok Sabha elections and accountability was critical for the party’s future growth. Within an hour of sharing his open letter, Gandhi removed “Congress president” from his profile.

“We will once again request Rahul Gandhi to continue as the president of the party, whenever Congress Working Committee (CWC) holds a meeting,” ANI quoted Vohra as saying.

Cong has become Gandhi family-free under PM Modi: Shiv Sena

The fresh drama surrounding Rahul’s decision gave fodder to the BJP and its allies to take a dig at the Congress. Shiv Sena spokesman and MP Sanjay Raut said with Rahul’s resignation, the Congress had become “Gandhi family-free” under the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Modi storm has uprooted Rahul Gandhi. It is during Modi’s tenure that the Congress has become ‘Gandhi family-mukt’. There was criticism that the Congress is dominated by one family and many voters were turning their back on the party. This development will be crucial,” Raut said.

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi termed Gandhi’s announcement as a “brand new drama of the grand old party”. “It is a brand new drama of the grand old party and we have nothing to do with it,” Naqvi said.

Rahul’s vision will guide us: Amarinder Singh

Expressing disappointment over Rahul’s decision, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said he should have continued to lead the party with the dynamism and spirit shown during the elections.

“It is a difficult time for the party, but together, we will get through it, to come out stronger and bigger, with Rahul’s vision continuing to guide us,” Singh said.

JD(S) chief and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda said Rahul struggled to strengthen the organisation despite his best efforts.

“Rahul Gandhi toured the entire country and struggled to strengthen the organisation. He has done his best. I requested but he has taken a moral stand for defeat but he is not going to retire, he is going to work for the party,” ANI quoted Gowda as saying.