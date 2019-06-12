Rahul ji was, is, and will remain Congress president: Randeep Surjewala

Amid uncertainty over Rahul Gandhi’s reluctance to continue as Congress president, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday said that Gandhi was, is and will remain the party president.

“Rahul ji was, is and will remain the Congress president. We have no doubt about it,” Surjewala told reporters when a question about Gandhi’s resignation was raised.

His remarks came after senior Congress leaders, under the guidance of AK Antony, met in Delhi to discuss the strategy and preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra.

Leaders like Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjuna Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram, KC Venugopal, Surjewala, Jairam Ramesh and Anand Sharma were present at the meeting.

Rahul Gandhi had offered to step down as the party president on May 25, two days after the Lok Sabha election results were declared, but the party unanimously rejected his offer. However, it was said that Gandhi was apparently firm on his stand.

Congress managed to win just 52 seats in the elections.