Rahul Gandhi says Congress doesn’t discriminate on religion or caste

Accused of referring to the Congress as a party of Muslims, party president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the Congress stands for the exploited, marginalised and the persecuted and does not discriminate on the basis of caste, religion or belief.

“I stand with the last person in the line. The exploited, marginalised and the persecuted. Their religion, caste or beliefs matter little to me. I seek out those in pain and embrace them. I erase hatred and fear. I love all living beings. I am the Congress,” he said in the tweet.

I stand with the last person in the line. The exploited, marginalised and the persecuted. Their religion, caste or beliefs matter little to me. I seek out those in pain and embrace them. I erase hatred and fear. I love all living beings. I am the Congress. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 17, 2018

The Congress chief’s tweet came two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioned the Congress whether it worked only for the interests of Muslims men.

“All I want to ask is, is the party only for Muslim men or is there place for women in it too? These people block laws in Parliament and do not allow it to function,” Modi had said at a rally in Azamgarh on July 15.

Modi’s attack came ahead of the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament. The triple talaq Bill has been passed by the Lok Sabha but is pending in the Rajya Sabha.

Attacking Gandhi over an alleged remark attributed to him – in an Urdu daily — during his interaction with Muslim intellectuals, Modi said, “I have read in newspapers that the Congress naamdar (dynast) has said that the Congress is a party of Muslims. This debate has been on for the last two days. I am not surprised because during the Manmohan Singh government, the prime minister himself that said that Muslims have the first claim on the country’s resources….”

The Congress slammed the BJP over the issue, accusing the ruling party of trying to create a Hindu-Muslim divide with an eye on 2019 elections.

