Rahul Gandhi at minority event: Will scrap Triple Talaq law if Congress comes to power

Congress president Rahul Gandhi mounted a pincer attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS on Thursday even as he announced that the party would abolish the Triple Talaq law if it came to power while addressing the AICC minority convention. Gandhi said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was running the country through remote control from Nagpur.

“Constitution is the battlefield on which this election is being fought. RSS wants to run the country from Nagpur. Narendra Modi is the face, Mohan Bhagwat is the remote control,” the Congress chief said while addressing the gathering at Delhi’s JLN Stadium.