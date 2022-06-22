ED officers know Congress can’t be suppressed: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he was not affected by the Enforcement Directorate, which recently questioned him for five days over his alleged role in the National Herald case.

“ED and such agencies don’t affect me, even the officers who interrogated me understood that a leader of the Congress party can’t be scared and suppressed,” the Congress leader said during an interaction with party workers at the AICC headquarters on Wednesday afternoon.

LIVE: Interacting with Congress Party workers at AICC Headquarters, Delhi https://t.co/H1uJwfyZMT — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 22, 2022

Thanking party workers for their support during the ED questioning, Gandhi acknowledged that they he “was not alone” and that they were “fighting for democracy” with him.

The Congress leader went on to criticise the Centre’s new Agnipath scheme for short-term recruitment in the Armed Forces. “We should strengthen Army, but this govt is weakening it; it will have consequences during war,” he said.

On Tuesday, Gandhi was summoned for the fifth time for another round of questioning.

The ED had summoned Rahul last Monday and questioned him for three straight days. Sources said Rahul is being questioned about the ownership of Young Indian (YI) by the Gandhi family and its shareholding in Associate Journals Limited (AJL), the company that runs the National Herald newspaper. He is being questioned about the circumstances under which AJL was acquired by Young Indian in 2010 for a “pittance” making it in turn the owner of all assets owned by the National Herald newspaper.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Sachin Pilot alleged that the party’s leadership was being targeted. “Those in power are targeting the dissidents. It is clearly a politically motivated move. It is not just about Mrs Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi, but the entire Opposition,” he told news agency ANI. “The Congress leadership is being targeted because they have been vocal against BJP.”