Rahul Gandhi’s exit ‘unfortunate’, hope to see similar ‘dynamic youth leader’: Amarinder

Terming Rahul Gandhi’s exit as an “unfortunate decision”, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Saturday expressed hopes of a similar “dynamic leader” to take over as AICC president and urged the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to consider “India’s need for a young leader” before picking a successor to fill the leadership vacuum.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said, “After the unfortunate decision of Rahul Gandhi to quit, hope to see another dynamic youth leader as Congress president to galvanise the party. Urge CWC to take note of young India’s need for a young leader, aligned to aspirations of its large youth population & with grassroots connect.”

During a meeting with the chief ministers of five Congress-ruled states earlier this week, Gandhi remained firm on quitting as president after the party’s disastrous performance in Lok Sabha elections.

On Friday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had described the resignation letter as a document that will strengthen the party once again.

“I think that the letter in itself has become a document which will reinvigorate the Congress in the coming days. For anyone who comes forward to fight against the ideology of the RSS and the BJP with us, the letter will serve as a motivation,” Gehlot had said.

He added that the resignation letter held a big message with “many things hidden in it”.

A CWC meeting is slated to take place next week, possibly on July 10. At least one senior leader had earlier told The Indian Express that a provisional president could be appointed and many believe veteran Mallikarjun Kharge fits the bill. Another leader said the CWC can be chaired by the most senior general secretary, downplaying reports that a provisional president could be appointed before the working committee meeting.