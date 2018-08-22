Rahul Gandhi in Germany LIVE: Small and medium businesses need to be encouraged if India has to compete with China

Addressing a gathering at the Kampnagel Theater, Bucerius Summer School in Hamburg, Germany, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, there is a big job problem in India but the prime minister refuses to see it. Attacking the Modi govt on demonetisation he said, “They imposed demonetisation and destroyed the cash flow in the economy which left thousands of people unemployed.” “The government didn’t stop at demonetisation, but it brought a badly implemented Goods and Service Tax which resulted in the closure of thousands of business houses,” Gandhi added. Earlier in the day, he met Niels Annen, minister of state and member of Bundestag, the German federal parliament, and discussed Kerala floods and GST with him. Gandhi is in Hamburg as part of a four-day tour of the United Kingdom and Germany.
“You have to accept the problem to fix it,” he said.
Rahul Gandhi says China is filling 50,000 jobs a day to India filling 400 jobs a day. Gandhi says the population is stabilising on its own in states that are doing well, but it is not the scenario in states like Uttar Pradesh. Gandhi says he is not a votary of the harsh population control measures carried out by China. Small and medium businesses need to be shored up if India has to compete to China, says Gandhi.
On women safety in India, Rahul Gandhi says the treatment of women in the country left a lot to be desired. Gandhi says the levels of violence in India is increasing and women are becoming soft targets. India needs its men to change their views on women, says the Congress chief. "Congress is championing the Women Reservation Bill in the Parliament," says Gandhi. "Indian men have to start viewing women as equal. Women are an important aspect in nation-building," says Gandhi.
India has job problem but PM Modi refuses to acknowledge it, says Rahul Gandhi. On ways to overcome India-China border skirmishes, Gandhi says the issue must be dealt with strategically. Gandhi says the right to speech in India is an aspect often ignored by the world.
Rahul Gandhi says despite talks about 9 per cent growth or 8 per cent growth, there are no jobs in India. On Congress' defeat in previous Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi says what worked in 2004 did not pay off in 2014.
A man from Punjab lauded Rahul for hugging the prime minister during the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha recently. He asked Rahul for the same and the Congress president obliged.
Basic idea is that if someone hates you, it is something that they are doing, responding to it with hate is foolish, it won't solve any problem. You are in full control of how you react: Rahul Gandhi on being asked about hugging PM Modi during No-Confidence motion
Both my father and grandmother were killed, I have suffered violence. There is only one way forward and that is forgiveness: Rahul Gandhi
Now, a question and answer session is going on. Rahul Gandhi says India has a strategically important relationship with the US. India cannot ignore that China is growing very fast and will play a dominant role in the future, he says. "India has to maintain a balance between the two nations. India and Europe's role will be to balance the narrative," says Gandhi.
The Dalits, minorities, tribals are now not allowed to gain from the Govt. All the money that used to go into schemes for the poor are now going to a few large corporates: Rahul Gandhi
A large number of people who worked in small businesses were forced back into villages. This is what's making people angry. All the lynchings we hear about are the result of this: Rahul Gandhi
In Germany, Rahul Gandhi will address two meetings at Hamburg and Berlin. Tomorrow, he will address the Indian Overseas Congress in Berlin. Gandhi is also likely to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel, sources said. The Congress chief will then visit the UK, where he will address an event organised by the Indian Overseas Congress in collaboration with local Indian-origin parliamentarians
Rahul Gandhi's visit is part of the Congress party's NRI outreach programme. On hugging PM Modi during the no-confidence debate last month, Rahul Gandhi says responding hate with hate is not a solution. "So, PM Modi was taken aback with my gesture," Gandhi says. The Congress chief says his action was spontaneous as PM had made several "hateful remarks" against him. "Some, leaders from Congress did not like the gesture though," says Gandhi. He says India is more closer to the US than the Chinese. However, India will act in its own interests, he adds.