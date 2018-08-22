Rahul Gandhi in Germany LIVE: Small and medium businesses need to be encouraged if India has to compete with China

Congress President Rahul Gandhi at Bucerius Summer School in Hamburg, Germany. Congress President Rahul Gandhi at Bucerius Summer School in Hamburg, Germany.

Addressing a gathering at the Kampnagel Theater, Bucerius Summer School in Hamburg, Germany, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, there is a big job problem in India but the prime minister refuses to see it. Attacking the Modi govt on demonetisation he said, “They imposed demonetisation and destroyed the cash flow in the economy which left thousands of people unemployed.” “The government didn’t stop at demonetisation, but it brought a badly implemented Goods and Service Tax which resulted in the closure of thousands of business houses,” Gandhi added. Earlier in the day, he met Niels Annen, minister of state and member of Bundestag, the German federal parliament, and discussed Kerala floods and GST with him. Gandhi is in Hamburg as part of a four-day tour of the United Kingdom and Germany.

“You have to accept the problem to fix it,” he said.