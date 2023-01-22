Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Yatra resumes from Hiranagar Morh in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kathua dist

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu, Friday. (Express photo)

The winter rain in Jammu on Friday forced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to shun his ‘white T-shirt look’ for some time and wear a black windcheater as he resumed his Bhatat Jodo Yatra in the Union Territory.

The Congress leader, who marched into J&K from neighbouring Punjab on Thursday evening, was scheduled to resume his march at 7 am on Friday from Kathua’s Hatli Morh. The march, however, was delayed by 75 minutes due to inclement weather condition.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi walks with his supporters during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir on January 19. (Twitter/ @incindia)

As the Bharat Jodo Yatra enters its final stretch in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister Jitendra Singh has taken on the task of denigrating the Indian National Congress and the yatra (‘A wayward yatra and Kashmir’, The Indian Express, January 20).

In the process, he has joined a long list of BJP ‘distorians’ who use a selective reading of history and fabrication of current reality to promote the BJP’s dystopian vision. In a desperate attempt to distract from the government’s colossal failures, decimation of institutions, and rampant cronyism, Singh misrepresents an endeavor that is about unifying the country, promoting harmony, and defending the Constitution. Nevertheless, in true BJP fashion, he hides more than he reveals. The BJP wants us to live in a reimagined past. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is about our future.

Raut said that given the response the Bharat Jodo Yatra had drawn, it was clear that Gandhi was posing a serious challenge to Modi both on the political and the popularity front. (Express photo)

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut joined the last leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu on Friday and said an Opposition front without the Congress would be meaningless and that only Rahul Gandhi could challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024 and end the BJP’s “dictatorial regime”.

“The Opposition parties are trying to come together under a single banner. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao seems to have taken an initiative in this direction. At a meeting convened by Rao, Akhilesh Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal and Pinarayi Vijayan were present. But these leaders are heading regional parties and trying to keep the Congress away. Why are they afraid of the Congress? By keeping the Congress away, forging Opposition unity is impossible,” Raut told The Indian Express after walking a good 12 km.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with former Chief Minister and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah at a rally during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Lakhanpur border, January 19, 2023. (PTI)

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and senior party leaders travelled in a bus from his Jammu residence to Kathua to welcome the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra at this entry point of Jammu and Kashmir.

The march is scheduled to enter Lakhanpur via Pathankot – Punjab on Thursday evening, marking the final phase of the yatra which started from Kanyakumari on September 7. The yatra is scheduled to culminate at Srinagar with Gandhi hoisting the national flag at the party headquarters on January 30. A National Conference leader said party leaders and workers left in several vehicles to join the yatra.