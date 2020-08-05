Lord Ram is love, he can never appear in hatred, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File)

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the ‘bhoomi poojan’ of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Lord Ram was the ultimate embodiment of supreme human values and could never appear in cruelty, hatred or injustice.

Tweeting in Hindi, Gandhi said, “Maryada Purshottam Lord Ram is the ultimate embodiment of supreme human values. He is the core of humanism embedded deep in our hearts”.

?? ??? ?????? ??? ????? ???? ?? ????? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 5, 2020

“Ram is love, he can never appear in hatred. Ram is compassion, he can never appear in cruelty. Ram is justice, he can never appear in injustice,” he said.

The remarks from the former Congress chief comes with the party initially being circumspect on entering the ‘bhoomi pujan’ discourse. A statement from the Gandhi family came only day before the event, with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra calling the groundbreaking ceremony a “marker” of national unity, brotherhood, and cultural harmony. (Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Follow LIVE updates here)

Priyanka said for ages Lord Ram’s character had served as a source of unity for the entire Indian sub-continent.

“Ramayana has left an indelible mark on the civilization of the world and the Indian sub-continent. For ages, Lord Ram’s character has helped the Indian sub-continent…. Lord Ram belongs to everybody. Lord Ram wants everybody’s welfare. That is why he is called ‘Maryada Purshottam’,” she had said in a tweet.

Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also said that Lord Ram teaches us the importance of truth, justice, equality of all. “Lord Ram holds a unique place in our culture and civilization. His life teaches us the importance of truth, justice, equality of all, compassion & brotherhood. We need to focus on establishing an egalitarian society based on the values espoused by Lord Ram,” he said in a tweet.

Lord Ram holds a unique place in our culture & civilization. His life teaches us the importance of truth, justice, equality of all, compassion & brotherhood. We need to focus on establishing an egalitarian society based on the values espoused by #LordRam. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 5, 2020

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also congratulated the people of the country, saying the event fulfilled the “long cherished desire” of every Indian.

Last November, the Congress had welcomed the Supreme judgment on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit case and declared that it was in favour of construction of a Ram Temple.

Hindu Muslim Sikh Isaai

Aapas mein hain Bhai Bhai!

Mera Bharat Mahaan,

Mahaan Hamara Hindustan. Our country has always upheld the age-old legacy of unity in diversity, and we must preserve this to our last breath! (1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 5, 2020

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attendance at the Ram Temple “Bhoomi Pujan” event in Ayodhya was a”victory of Hindutva over secularism”.

“The Prime Minister of India going over there and attending this Bhoomi Poojan… today is a victory of Hindutva over secularism,” Owaisi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“Today is a victory of majoritarianism over liberty and equality. By attending, the Prime Minister has not only laid the foundation of a Mandir, but also the foundation of a Hindu Rashtra,” Owaisi told reporters.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said, “Hindu Muslim Sikh Isaai, Aapas mein hain Bhai Bhai! Mera Bharat Mahaan, Mahaan Hamara Hindustan.” “Our country has always upheld the age-old legacy of unity in diversity, and we must preserve this to our last breath,” she tweeted.

