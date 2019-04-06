Toggle Menu
Rahul Gandhi congratulates Kerala tribal woman Sreedhanya Suresh on clearing UPSC examhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/rahul-gandhi-congratulates-kerala-tribal-woman-sreedhanya-suresh-on-clearing-upsc-exam-5661691/

Rahul Gandhi congratulates Kerala tribal woman Sreedhanya Suresh on clearing UPSC exam

In a tweet, Gandhi said, "Sreedhanya's hard work & dedication have helped make her dream come true. I congratulate Sreedhanya and her family and wish her great success in her chosen career."

Gurus important in Hinduism, Modi’s guru Advani kicked off the stage: Rahul
Rahul Gandhi is contesting from the Wayanad constituency in Kerala along with his traditional stronghold of Amethi in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. (Twitter/@INCIndia)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi Saturday congratulated Sreedhanya Suresh from Wayanad, the first tribal woman from Kerala to be selected for civil services.

In a tweet, Gandhi said, “Sreedhanya’s hard work & dedication have helped make her dream come true. I congratulate Sreedhanya and her family and wish her great success in her chosen career.”

Read | UPSC declares results of civil services exam: From Bhopal, Wayanad, Bastar, women script success stories

Gandhi is contesting from the Wayanad constituency in Kerala along with his traditional stronghold of Amethi in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Advertising

Twenty two-year-old Sreedhanya bagged the 410th rank in the Civil Services Examination, 2018, the results of which were announced Friday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also spoke to her on the phone and congratulated her.

In a Facebook post, Vijayan said, “Sreedhanya fought social backwardness and passed the civil services exam with flying colours. Her achievement will inspire other students in the future.”

Twenty-nine Keralites have cleared the civil services examination.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 SC refuses to hear plea against 5% quota to Gujjars, others in Rajasthan
2 BJP's 39th foundation day: PM Modi wishes workers, says BJP has become India’s preferred party
3 CRPF man killed, another injured in Chhattisgarh encounter