Rahul Gandhi’s conduct this Budget Session was undemocratic, anarchic: BJP

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday slammed Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his “undemocratic” and “anarchic” behaviour during the first leg of the Budget Session that concluded Friday.
The Budget Session was divided in two parts, the first leg from January 28 to February 13, and the second from March 9 to April 2.
Addressing mediapersons, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Rahul of having repeatedly tarnished India’s image abroad and for “adopting an irresponsible approach” on issues ranging from the armed forces to “instigating MPs to surround” Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament.
“Today the parliamentary proceedings have been adjourned until March 9. The conduct of Congress members led and instigated by Rahul Gandhi clearly indicates that he himself does not respect democratic processes, democratic integrity, constitutional propriety, or parliamentary rules,” the former Union minister said.
Attacking the Raebareli MP for having “no respect for norms, parliamentary procedures, constitutional propriety, nor democratic traditions”, Prasad alleged that Rahul had made several attempts to “defame India globally” at various fora in London, Malaysia, and Singapore where he had alleged that “democracy in India had collapsed”.
“Defaming India’s democracy on foreign soil has become a repeated pattern. The underlying reason for this conduct is a deep hostility towards Shri Narendra Modi Ji for having become Prime Minister,” he said.
“Electoral mandates are determined by the people, and if public support is not forthcoming, no individual can alter that reality…in the context of General Naravane’s book, when the publisher clarified that the book has not been published…Rahul Gandhi will have to clarify how he obtained the book,” he added.
Referring to incidents during the current session of Parliament, Prasad sought to underscore that a Sikh member, who is also a minister, was called a ‘traitor’, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha “was addressed as ‘yaar’” and “under his instructions, female members of his party” came and surrounded the PM’s seat.
“During a press interaction by Shri Prahlad Joshi, Rahul Gandhi walked in from behind and intruded, insisting on speaking as well. Such conduct raises a basic question: has it ever happened that a Congress leader barged into a BJP press conference, or that BJP leaders disrupted a Congress press briefing? All these incidents are on record,” he said.
If he wishes to engage in undemocratic conduct, Prasad added, the LoP “should do so within his own party” as such behaviour “is unacceptable in Parliament”.
“This is an extremely distressing situation, and for this reason, it was considered necessary to address the matter after the House was adjourned,” he said.
“BJP condemns the entirety of Rahul Gandhi’s conduct. BJP strongly denounces this rampant, anarchic, undemocratic, and politically uncivilised behaviour. These three terms are being used with full responsibility, because his actions show neither accountability nor answerability. His attitude seems to be that he will do whatever comes to mind,” Prasad said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Spotify CEO Gustav Soderstrom revealed that the company's best developers have not written code since December, as they are now using an internal AI tool called Honk to write and fix code, and even deploy it in real time. This has greatly accelerated coding and deployment processes, with engineers now focusing on higher-level tasks.