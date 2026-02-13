Rahul Gandhi’s conduct this Budget Session was undemocratic, anarchic: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday slammed Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his “undemocratic” and “anarchic” behaviour during the first leg of the Budget Session that concluded Friday.

The Budget Session was divided in two parts, the first leg from January 28 to February 13, and the second from March 9 to April 2.

Addressing mediapersons, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Rahul of having repeatedly tarnished India’s image abroad and for “adopting an irresponsible approach” on issues ranging from the armed forces to “instigating MPs to surround” Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament.

“Today the parliamentary proceedings have been adjourned until March 9. The conduct of Congress members led and instigated by Rahul Gandhi clearly indicates that he himself does not respect democratic processes, democratic integrity, constitutional propriety, or parliamentary rules,” the former Union minister said.