Rahul condemns Gurugram mob attack on Muslim family, says RSS, BJP spread hatred

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condemned the incident in which members of a Muslim family were allegedly beaten up by 20-25 men in Gurgaon’s Dhamaspur village on Holi evening. He claimed that the RSS and the BJP “channelise bigotry and hatred for political power” and said that such incidents “serve as a warning of the dangerous consequences and the dark side of that strategy”.

Advertising

“Every Patriotic Indian is disgusted by the video of a family in #Gurugram being mercilessly beaten by hooligans. The RSS/ BJP channelises bigotry & hatred for political power. This incident serves as a warning of the dangerous consequences & the dark side of that strategy,” he tweeted.

Every Patriotic Indian is disgusted by the video of a family in #Gurugram being mercilessly beaten by hooligans. The RSS/ BJP channelises bigotry & hatred for political power. This incident serves as a warning of the dangerous consequences & the dark side of that strategy. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 23, 2019

Earlier in the day, one of the arrested accused, Mahesh Kumar, was produced in the court and sent to police remand for a day.

On the evening of Holi, the family and guests who had come to visit them were beaten with sticks and rods, by over two dozen men, who barged into their home and attacked them. The incident took place after some of the accused allegedly approached the boys from the family, who were playing cricket outside, and demanded that they “go to Pakistan and play”.

With the Lok Sabha elections just a fortnight away, the BJP and the Congress have paced up their offensive against each other on a number of issues. Earlier in the day, Rahul launched his party’s Lok Sabha poll campaign in West Bengal, while training his guns on both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, charging them with failing to fulfil their promises.