Rahul Gandhi commends EC for providing Braille cards to Karnataka voters

Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (File) Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (File)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi Sunday commended the Election Commission for its initiative in providing Braille EPIC cards to the visually impaired in Karnataka and said such a measure would enable voting accessibility to all.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat, Gandhi said he hoped the poll body was taking more such steps to make voting more accessible to the physically challenged people and extended the Congress party’s support to this initiative.

“I write this letter to commend you on the excellent initiative of the Election Commission in Karnataka. The issuance of the Braille EPIC cards to the visually impaired voters is a step in the right direction, which will make elections and voting accessible to all voters.

“I believe that the Election Commission is undertaking more steps to make voting more accessible for physically challenged people. The Congress party extends its wholehearted support to this initiative,” he said in his letter.

Gandhi also said the framers of “our” Constitution were far ahead of their times when they decided that universal adult franchise should be incorporated in the Constitution of India.

