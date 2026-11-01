On way to Ramlila Ground, Rahul Gandhi says ‘BJP forcibly shut shops at Connaught Place’

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Sunday said the BJP has forcibly shut down shops at Delhi’s Connaught Place, about 2.5 km from Ramlila Maidan, where the INDIA bloc is staging its protest.
Taking X, Gandhi posted a video where he could be seen riding a jeep to the protest site and saying: “We told everyone that when you come here for the march and the mega rally, buy things, do some shopping. But, while coming to Connaught Place here, we found out that the BJP has forcibly shut down every single shop.”
He pointed fingers at the saffron party, saying, “So, you should know who is causing the loss to the traders, and how it’s happening!”
हमने सब लोगों से कहा कि जब आप मार्च और महारैली के लिए यहां आएंगे, चीजें खरीदें, खरीदारी करें।
मगर, यहां Connaught Place में आते हुए हमें पता लगा कि BJP ने सारी की सारी दुकानें जबरदस्ती बंद करवा दी।
तो traders का नुकसान कौन कर रहा है, कैसे हो रहा है, यह आप जान लीजिए! https://t.co/zeB9kT05xO
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 1, 2026
The last few months saw prolonged protests, mostly led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), brewing at the heart of the national capital, with Jantar Mantar being the designated site for demonstrations until recently. The protests triggered allegations from the traders at Connaught Place — located in the same area that houses Jantar Mantar — that the protests hampered commercial activities in the area.
The traders’ associations even moved the Delhi High Court, seeking implementation of a Standard Operation Procedure at designated protest sites. According to the petitioners, traders had lost Rs 2,000 crore owing to barricades and other restrictions imposed due to protests.
Soon after, Jantar Mantar was de-notified as a protest site, and three other sites — Ramlila Maidan, CBD Ground and Burari Ground were designated for future stirs.