On way to Ramlila Ground, Rahul Gandhi says ‘BJP forcibly shut shops at Connaught Place’

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Sunday said the BJP has forcibly shut down shops at Delhi’s Connaught Place, about 2.5 km from Ramlila Maidan, where the INDIA bloc is staging its protest.

Taking X, Gandhi posted a video where he could be seen riding a jeep to the protest site and saying: “We told everyone that when you come here for the march and the mega rally, buy things, do some shopping. But, while coming to Connaught Place here, we found out that the BJP has forcibly shut down every single shop.”

He pointed fingers at the saffron party, saying, “So, you should know who is causing the loss to the traders, and how it’s happening!”