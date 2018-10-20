Rahul hits out at KCR, claims Telangana reeling under debt

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi claimed the Telangana is reeling under a debt of Rs 2 lakh crore. (Source: Twitter/INCIndia/File) Congress chief Rahul Gandhi claimed the Telangana is reeling under a debt of Rs 2 lakh crore. (Source: Twitter/INCIndia/File)

Targetting caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Congress President Rahul Gandhi Saturday alleged 4,500 farmers have committed suicides in Telangana during the past four years, and claimed the state is reeling under a debt of Rs 2 lakh crore.

Speaking at a public meeting here as part of the campaign for the December 7 Assembly polls, he said KCR (as Rao is popularly known) neglected farmers and their problems but had spent Rs 300 crore of public money to construct a palatial bungalow in the state capital, referring to “Pragati Bhavan”, the chief minister’s residence.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and KCR have “friendship” adding Rao supports any decision of BJP. “Now, MIM has joined KCR in helping Modi,” he said but did not elaborate.

“Telangana farmers played an important role in the state formation. In the same Telangana, 4,500 farmers committed suicide in the past four years. Farmers seeking support price were handcuffed in the state.

“KCR pushed the state into debt. Telangana has now Rs two lakh crore debt. There is debt of Rs 2.60 lakh on every family in Telangana. Every citizen of Telangana carries a debt burden of Rs 60,000,” the Congress president said.

Gandhi alleged KCR had failed to exert pressure on the centre for setting up turmeric Board in Nizamabad. KCR also failed to take steps to reopen Nizam Sugar Factory which was shut down in the past, he alleged.

Taking potshots at Modi and KCR, he said both the leaders indulge in corruption in the name of ‘redesigning’ projects. “KCR is supporting BJP in Telangana. Whatever policy decision is taken by the BJP government (at the centre), KCR supports it and stands by them,” he added.

“Modi announced note ban and took out all the money from your pocket and gave it to Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya and Anil Ambani… Now along with KCR, MIM is also supporting Modi,” the Congress leader charged.

Gandhi promised that one lakh government jobs will be filled within one year after coming to power in Telangana. “People have realised that in the last five years the chief minister has only indulged in corruption,” he said.

Earlier speaking at a public meeting at Bhainsa in Nirmal district, he said farm loan up to Rs two lakh would be waived at one go, if his party is voted to power, even as he also targeted Modi for making “false promises.”

He also alleged KCR insulted B R Ambedkar by changing the name of a project named after him and indulged in corruption by changing the project designs and inflating its cost from Rs 38,000 crore to Rs one lakh crore.

Why was it made into Rs one lakh crore (project)? … because the Chief Minister wants to indulge in corruption,” he charged.

Gandhi accused Rao of indulging in corruption, giving benefits to his family. “As soon as he became CM, KCR started indulging in corruption, giving all the benefits to his family,” Gandhi said.

He said farmers were committing suicide all over the country because they couldn’t get proper price for their produce. “Thousands of farmers committed suicide in Telangana because they don’t get proper price (for their produce). Neither Modi nor KCR is able to provide farmers good price,” he added.

The Congress chief said change would come in Telangana and accused Rao and Modi of making false promises. “Change will come in Telangana. KCR government will go. And in Delhi, Narendra Modi’s government will go. I did not come here to make false promises. If you want to listen to false promises, then go to KCR and Modi they will give you false promises,” he added.

“The moment Congress comes to power in Telangana, we will protect tribal lands. We will give Rs 3,000 allowance each to unemployed youth,” Gandhi said. He said the KCR government had failed to fulfil promises such as job for every family, three acres of land to every SC/ST family and two bedroom houses for all eligible people.

The AICC leader also alleged that Rao also failed to implement 12 per cent quota for STs and drinking water to every family. “Similarly, Modi also failed to keep up the promised Rs 15 lakh in each and every bank account, two crore jobs for Indian youth every year and fair price for farmers.

Gandhi also accused Modi of spreading hatred and enmity and said “he pits people of one religion against the other, one region against another, one caste against another, and weakens the country”.

The Congress moves forward by taking everybody together, he said.

Firing salvos at Modi on the Rafale deal, Gandhi said the PM owes answers to the nation. He alleged that Modi who calls himself the “watchman” of the country “has turned out to be a thief” by “helping his friend” Anil Ambani to get a Rs 30,000 crore contract in the Rafale deal.

Rahul Gandhi and his Congress party have been attacking the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal, alleging corruption and favouritism.

The government has dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s allegations, while the BJP has accused him of spreading lies on the issue Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group too has denied the Congress’ allegations.

