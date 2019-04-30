MHA notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi over citizenship row, seeks reply within 15 days

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Tuesday issued a notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi in connection with a complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy raising questions over his citizenship. The MHA asked Gandhi to respond within a “fortnight”.

Advertising

Swamy, in his complaint, claimed that Gandhi was listed as one of the directors of a company registered in the United Kindgom. He alleged that Gandhi had declared his nationality as “British” in the company’s annual returns filed in 2005 and 2006.

The complaint has evoked a strong reaction from the Congress party. Speaking to news agency ANI, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said: “The entire world knows Rahul Gandhi is Indian citizen by birth. Modi ji has no answer for unemployment, Modi ji has no answer for agrarian distress and black money, that’s why he’s resorting to fake narrative through his government’s notices to divert attention.”

Similar objections were raised earlier this month by Dhruv Lal, an independent candidate contesting from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat. However, Returning Officer (RO) of Amethi Ram Manohar Misra declared that the Congress president’s nomination papers were valid. Lal submitted unverified copies alleging that Gandhi’s nomination contained several discrepancies including details about his citizenship and educational qualifications. The complainant alleged that Gandhi had declared himself as a British citizen in company filings made in the United Kingdom.