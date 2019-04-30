Toggle Menu
MHA notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi over citizenship row, seeks reply within 15 dayshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/rahul-gandhi-citizenship-mha-subramanian-swamy-amethi/

MHA notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi over citizenship row, seeks reply within 15 days

Similar objections were raised earlier this month by Dhruv Lal, an independent candidate contesting from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat. However, Returning Officer (RO) of Amethi Ram Manohar Misra declared that the Congress president's nomination papers were valid.

rahul gandhi, rahul remarks against pm modi, pm modi, rahul gandhi fir, delhi police,
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Amethi and Wayanad Lok Sabha constituencies. (file)

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Tuesday issued a notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi in connection with a complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy raising questions over his citizenship. The MHA asked Gandhi to respond within a “fortnight”.

Swamy, in his complaint, claimed that Gandhi was listed as one of the directors of a company registered in the United Kindgom. He alleged that Gandhi had declared his nationality as “British” in the company’s annual returns filed in 2005 and 2006.

The complaint has evoked a strong reaction from the Congress party. Speaking to news agency ANI, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said: “The entire world knows Rahul Gandhi is Indian citizen by birth. Modi ji has no answer for unemployment, Modi ji has no answer for agrarian distress and black money, that’s why he’s resorting to fake narrative through his government’s notices to divert attention.”

A copy of MHA’s letter to Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (Source: ANI)

Similar objections were raised earlier this month by Dhruv Lal, an independent candidate contesting from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat. However, Returning Officer (RO) of Amethi Ram Manohar Misra declared that the Congress president’s nomination papers were valid. Lal submitted unverified copies alleging that Gandhi’s nomination contained several discrepancies including details about his citizenship and educational qualifications. The complainant alleged that Gandhi had declared himself as a British citizen in company filings made in the United Kingdom.

 

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Weather forecast today, Cyclone Fani LIVE News Updates: Storm intensifies into 'very severe' in last six hours
2 Yeti footprints? Indian Army tweets these pictures as evidence
3 Banihal attack bid: 3 students, one studying for a PhD, among 6 held