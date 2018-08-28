Rahul Gandhi makes way for air ambulance to ferry heart patient

Rahul made way for the eldery woman so that the ambulance could take off first. In this picture, he meets the flood affected at a relief camp at the engineering college in Chengannur, Kerala. (Source: INC/twitter) Rahul made way for the eldery woman so that the ambulance could take off first. In this picture, he meets the flood affected at a relief camp at the engineering college in Chengannur, Kerala. (Source: INC/twitter)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is on a tour to flood-affected areas in Kerala, deferred his own helicopter flight on Tuesday so that an air ambulance could transport an elderly heart patient to hospital. The Congress party chief was going from Chengannur to Alappuzha by chopper when a woman at a nearby relief camp had a cardiac arrest and needed to be taken via air ambulance to the medical college.

Rahul made way for the eldery woman so that the ambulance could take off first. Shashi Tharoor, who is Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, tweeted today lauding Gandhi’s decision with hashtag #NetaHoToAisa (a leader must be like this).

“Well done @RahulGandhi — deferred his own helicopter flight so that an air ambulance could transport an elderly heart-patient to hospital. #NetaHoToAisa,” he tweeted.

The Congress chief is visiting relief camps in flood affected areas in Kerala. Earlier today, Gandhi assured inmates of a relief camp near Kochi that his party in its limited way will do everything possible to help the people get back on their feet. Gandhi was addressing an audience of nearly 200 men, women and children at the St Francis Assissi school in Athani who have faced the terrible consequences of the floods which have claimed more than 300 lives in Kerala.

