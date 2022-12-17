BJP demands Rahul Gandhi’s expulsion from Congress over China remarks; Kiren Rijiju calls him ‘huge embarrassment’

A day after Rahul Gandhi said that Chinese soldiers are “beating up jawans in Arunachal Pradesh”, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders condemned his statement and demanded his expulsion from the Congress.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said if Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is not “remote-controlled”, he should expel Gandhi from the party, since his comments “belittle” India and break the morale of its armed forces. He added that it was the Indian soldiers who beat up the Chinese and chased them away, and that every citizen of the country is proud of them.

Saying that China was “preparing for war”, Gandhi on Friday had accused the Centre of “hiding” and “ignoring” transgressions along the Indo-China border.

“They are doing full preparation by Ladakh and Arunachal, it is a full offensive preparation. The government of India is sleeping. It does not want to hear this, but they are preparing not for an incursion, but for war. If anyone understands this – you look at the pattern of their weapons and what they are doing, they are preparing for war. Our government hides this and is unable to accept this,” he added.

Gandhi further said China has “taken 2,000 square kilometres of India, which martyred 20 Indian jawans, and beat up jawans in Arunachal Pradesh.”

Bhatia also compared the former Congress president to Jaichand, the king of Kannauj who is projected as a betrayer to the Indian cause in some historical accounts.

If Congress does not take action against Gandhi, it will mean that his statement is reflective of the opposition party’s mindset, Bhatia said. He further alleged that the party has become less of a political party and more of a den of anti-India activities. Bhatia also said that “it is no longer the India of 1962 as its brave soldiers also have a strong political leadership under Modi”, adding that “not even an inch of Indian territory was captured by anyone” in the last eight years.

Rahul Gandhi is not only insulting Indian Army but damaging nation’s image. He is not only a problem for the Congress Party but he has also become a huge embarrassment the country.

We are proud of our Armed Forces. pic.twitter.com/F6i8IScVHo — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 17, 2022

Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said that Gandhi has become a “huge embarrassment for the country” as well as a problem for the Congress. He also wrote, “Gandhi is not only insulting Indian Army but damaging nation’s image”.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took an indirect dig at Gandhi for “doubting” the government’s handling of the border row. Speaking at the 95th FICCI Annual Convention and AGM in New Delhi, Singh addressed the recent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops near Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang. “Whether it is Galwan or Tawang, our defence forces have proved their bravery and valour,” he said.

BJP President JP Nadda also spoke out against Gandhi’s statements on China. “Rahul Gandhi’s statement works to demoralise our Army; no matter how much it is condemned, it is less. Indian army is a symbol of bravery and valour. We know that the Communist Party of China had signed MoU with the Congress party,” he said.

(With agency inputs)