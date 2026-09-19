At Indore event, Rahul theory on why Modi-Shah ‘system’ is against students

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday sharpened his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat, describing them as part of a system that prefers andh bhakts (blind followers) over inquisitive students at his ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event in Indore.

The fifth edition of Gandhi’s student outreach programme, previously held in Kota, Dehradun, Prayagraj and Pune, was centred on the theme “system versus students”.

Gandhi began by asking a packed audience of young students what they felt was working against them in the “system”. “This system is the capture of the country by the system. There are different layers within this system. At the top level, six people are sitting there,” he said.

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He then named Modi and Shah while describing what he alleged was the structure through which the system operated. “The system is run by Narendra Modi. The work of suppressing students, beating them, hitting them with sticks, pellet guns, is handled by Amit Shah. He is the enforcer,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi alleged National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has “control over telephones, WhatsApp, Facebook and communications in India. He gets phones tapped and provides information to Amit Shah and Narendra Modi”.

Gandhi said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had given “thousands of crores of rupees to his organisation to run schools, colleges and institutions”.

Attacking Adani

Gandhi then turned to what he described as the financial interests underpinning the system, alleging that public money meant for education was being diverted to benefit billionaires.

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“The money earned through contracts — contracts involving your schools and universities — is allegedly channelled to the BJP for Narendra Modi’s marketing and to run the system,” Gandhi said.

Cricket administration became another example in Gandhi’s argument. Referring to India’s cricketing greats, he said: “There are so many cricketers in India — Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev and so many others. But, according to Gandhi, ‘the system has handed over the entire cricket administration to Amit Shah’s son.’”

Gandhi argued that students posed a challenge to this structure because they ask questions, and said the system wanted andh bhakts (blind followers).

“A blind follower says that India did not get independence. A blind follower says that development is not needed. A blind follower says that Modi ji is an incarnation of Vishnu,” Gandhi said.

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He continued: “But a blind follower never asks questions. A blind follower will never ask: Why have our schools and colleges reached such a state? Why has our infrastructure broken down? Why are our papers being leaked? It is the student who raises these questions and gives voice to these issues.”

Gandhi said India had previously built institutions such as IITs and Navodaya Vidyalayas but alleged that the process was now being reversed. He then presented figures that he said demonstrated the deterioration of public education.

“In 2014, when our government was in power, 4.6 percent of the budget was allocated to education. After that, the allocation was gradually reduced, and now 2.6 percent of the budget goes to education,” he said.

He then made a further allegation about where he believed the money had gone: “If Rs 7.7 lakh crore that should have gone towards education had been allocated, that money did not go into education; it went into the hands of billionaires, into the hands of Adani and Ambani.”

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Gandhi said there were fewer scholarships, framing that, along with school closures and hostel availability, as evidence of what he called the weakening of public education.

“The second impact is on scholarships. In the last 10 years, scholarships have been taken away from 1.5 crore students. The government and other governments are providing 1.5 crore fewer scholarships,” he said. “One lakh government schools have been shut down, and you will be surprised to know that 55% of these closures are in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.”

Gandhi also played a video about the collapse of a five-storeyed building in Delhi’s Satya Niketan on September 6.

The family of one of the victims, 18-year-old Arpit Jaj, attended the event and interacted with Gandhi. His older sister Priyanshi Jaj told the Congress leader: “Due to the irresponsibility of the system, innocent lives are being lost. What was his fault that he was living there? Students from middle-class families often had to leave their hometowns despite the high cost of accommodation. What is their fault?”

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After assuring the family that he would help in their fight for justice, Gandhi ended with an appeal to the students. “The violence and hatred that are being spread in the country today — you can eliminate them. Students can eliminate them; a bhakt can never eliminate them,” he said.

The row over ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’

The event had gone through multiple controversies before it was finally given the green light by Indore authorities. Gandhi’s programme was originally scheduled for September 12 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, but the district administration denied permission, citing a Madhya Pradesh High Court order restricting the stadium’s use to sporting events and state-level government programmes.

Congress subsequently shifted the programme to a 12,000-square-metre IDA ground opposite Regional Park and paid Rs 10.08 lakh for its temporary lease from September 17 to 19.

The venue, however, became another point of friction when the IDA demanded an additional Rs 4.03 lakh, saying an inspection found that 4,800 square metres of the ground had been used from September 14, three days before the approved lease period.

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The Congress also raised objections to the Indore Police’s security note, which invoked the Justice J.S. Verma Commission’s findings on security lapses surrounding the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.