‘Became PM with foreign help’: Rahul Gandhi slams Narendra Modi over ‘obstructionist side’ comment

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that Narendra Modi became the country’s Prime Minister with “foreign help” and challenged him to an open debate.
Gandhi was reacting to PM Modi’s comment that the Opposition had turned into an “obstructionist side (avrodh paksh)”. Attaching a news report of PM Modi’s remarks, Gandhi said, “Mr Modi, stop lying to this nation. You became PM because of foreign help. You remain PM because of foreign help.”
“Your financial system is fully controlled and supported by foreigners. Foreign social media fully backs you,” Gandhi wrote in a post on X.
He “challenged” PM Modi to an open debate, saying, “Any stage, any time. Come if you have the guts.”
“You won’t dare, because you are terrified of what I know about you,” said the LoP.
Speaking at the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations on Saturday, to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar, PM Modi had said, “In a democracy, the responsibility of the Opposition is to oppose government policies, but it is our misfortune that the Opposition (virodh paksh) has become an obstructionist side (avrodh paksh)… Driven by frustration and disappointment, these people are creating obstacles in the path of the country’s development. This is not Opposition, this is obstruction… They are engaged in undermining the dignity and sanctity of the Constitution.