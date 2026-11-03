‘Became PM with foreign help’: Rahul Gandhi slams Narendra Modi over ‘obstructionist side’ comment

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that Narendra Modi became the country’s Prime Minister with “foreign help” and challenged him to an open debate.

Gandhi was reacting to PM Modi’s comment that the Opposition had turned into an “obstructionist side (avrodh paksh)”. Attaching a news report of PM Modi’s remarks, Gandhi said, “Mr Modi, stop lying to this nation. You became PM because of foreign help. You remain PM because of foreign help.”

“Your financial system is fully controlled and supported by foreigners. Foreign social media fully backs you,” Gandhi wrote in a post on X.