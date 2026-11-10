Desperate, troubled, has no answers: Opposition slams PM Narendra Modi over ‘dimagi Naxal’ jibe

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his “dimagi Naxalites” remark during Diwali celebrations at a CRPF camp in Karanpur in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, the Opposition Monday said that Modi has no answers to the questions they are raising while challenging him again to a debate on “who is anti-national and who is controlled by foreign forces”.
In a post on X, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said that the CRPF personnel in the audience “didn’t buy the PM’s lies”. “Dear CRPF jawans, your faces said it all: you didn’t buy the PM’s lies… He called us Naxals.”
“My challenge stands. Let him debate me on who is anti-national and who is controlled by foreign forces. Any time, any place,” Gandhi said.
He said it was his “guarantee that after the debate, the PM won’t have the guts to stand in front of a single jawan again”. On multiple occasions earlier, Gandhi has “challenged” the PM to an “open debate” with him.
On Sunday, Modi said, “Armed Naxalites have vanished from the forests, but intellectual (dimagi) Naxalites have captured many organisations. Even today, they are provoking people against the Constitution and democracy of the country. These intellectual Naxalites have also infiltrated several political parties and various organisations. We must identify them, defeat them, and secure the nation.”
Congress MP and party’s communication in charge, Jairam Ramesh, said that the “PM has not spared the country his usual abusive language even on Diwali”.
“Once again, he has called some of his political opponents ‘intellectual Naxals’. Most objectionable is that he abused an extremely solemn and non-political occasion for this, wore the uniform of the security forces, and hurled a barrage of mud at his political opponents. This is an open assault on all norms of propriety and tradition. But when have these gentlemen ever cared about principles and ideals?” said Ramesh.
“The PM is clearly desperate, troubled, and restless. It is clear that the time to pack up is fast approaching,” he said.
TMC Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha, Sagarika Ghose, told The Indian Express, “The truth is plain: instead of debating the real issues of our times including the expose into the functioning of the Election Commission and its impact on India’s constitutional democracy, Modi is engaging in name calling the Opposition and defaming those who are defending the Constitution.”
“Name-calling is the last refuge of those who have much to hide and the clearest sign that the Modi government today has no answers to the direct questions raised by the Opposition,” Ghose said.
“Militarism and majoritarianism are the BJP’s core agendas”, CPI’s P Sandosh Kumar told The Indian Express.
“The target is very clear. With this uncivilised speech, those who fight for people’s rights will be dealt with harsh methods. Modi should learn from the failure of his international associates like (US President Donald) Trump and (Benjamin) Netanyahu,” he said.