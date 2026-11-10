Desperate, troubled, has no answers: Opposition slams PM Narendra Modi over ‘dimagi Naxal’ jibe

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his “dimagi Naxalites” remark during Diwali celebrations at a CRPF camp in Karanpur in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, the Opposition Monday said that Modi has no answers to the questions they are raising while challenging him again to a debate on “who is anti-national and who is controlled by foreign forces”.

In a post on X, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said that the CRPF personnel in the audience “didn’t buy the PM’s lies”. “Dear CRPF jawans, your faces said it all: you didn’t buy the PM’s lies… He called us Naxals.”

“My challenge stands. Let him debate me on who is anti-national and who is controlled by foreign forces. Any time, any place,” Gandhi said.