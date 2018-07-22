Congress ‘voice of India’: Rahul Gandhi at first CWC meet as president

Congress president Rahul Gandhi with Sonia Gandhi during the CWC meeting at New Delhi. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) Congress president Rahul Gandhi with Sonia Gandhi during the CWC meeting at New Delhi. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Sunday chaired his first meeting of the newly constituted Congress Working Committee (CWC), after taking over the reins of the party from Sonia Gandhi in December last year. Calling the CWC as a bridge between the past, present and the future, Gandhi urged members to stand and fight for “India’s oppressed”. He reminded them of Congress’ role as the “voice of India” and its responsibility of “present and future”, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

Also speaking at the meeting, former party president Sonia Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “rhetoric” reflects his “desperation” as the BJP’s days at Centre are numbered.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who was also in attendance, rejected the culture of constant self-praise and “jumlas” of PM Modi. He pointed out that the BJP’s claim of doubling farm income by 2022 will require an agriculture sector to grow at a rate of 14 per cent, which, he said, was nowhere in sight.

Gandhi, earlier this week, revamped the committee and dropped veterans like Digvijaya Singh, C P Joshi, Janardan Dwivedi, Sushil Kumar Shinde and Oscar Fernandes. Opting for a blend of experience and youth, Gandhi appointed Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada, Tarun Gogoi, Siddaramaiah, Sheila Dikshit, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge to the committee.

Rahul Gandhi also expanded the CWC, increasing the number of permanent and special invitees. The strength of the new body is 51 — 23 main members, 18 permanent invitees and 10 special invitees. However, the Congress chief who had recently voiced his support for 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies has included only three women — Sonia Gandhi, Ambika Soni and Kumari Selja — in the committee.

The meeting comes days after Rahul Gandhi’s no-holds-barred speech in the Lok Sabha during a debate on the no-confidence motion. Hitting out at what he termed as the ‘jumlas’ of the NDA government, Gandhi attacked the prime minister over Rafale deal, demonetisation, lynching incidents, GST and unemployment. He ended his fiery speech with a hug for PM Modi, adding that he has no hatred for the prime minister and instead thanked them for teaching him the meaning of “Congress, life and being a Hindu.”

