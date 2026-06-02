Rahul says CBSE transfers a cover-up, demands Pradhan’s sacking

Gandhi has been vocal against Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak and the CBSE row. (PTI)

AS THE government transferred CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta on Tuesday amid the ongoing On-Screen Marking row, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi reiterated his demand for the sacking of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and said that the transfers were not “accountability” but a “cover-up”.

Gandhi, who has been vocal against Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak and the CBSE row, said in a post on X: “Officials removed. Minister spared. This isn’t accountability— it’s a cover-up. Our demand remains the same today: Dismiss the Education Minister and conduct an independent judicial inquiry — these aren’t some one-month-old internal file of the Modi government to be brushed aside just like that.”