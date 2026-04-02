‘Injustice’: Rahul Gandhi slams CAPF Bill, cites story of injured jawan denied promotion

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Kerala Chief Minister has links with forces targeting minorities, during an election campaign in the state. (Photo: Facebook/Rahul Gandhi)

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi alleged on Thursday that the government had deliberately scheduled the debate on the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, on a day when he was touring Assam to prevent him from speaking on the legislation.

As the Lok Sabha took up the Bill, Gandhi said in a video statement that it amounted to “injustice” to the paramilitary forces and was being pushed through by overriding the Supreme Court.

Gandhi spoke about his recent meeting with CRPF jawan Ajay Malik, who had lost his leg during a faceoff with Naxals. “He lost his leg, but was still very confident and had not lost hope. Despite not having a leg, he wanted to fight for the country. He had one complaint – that he was ready to give his life, but his organisation has not given him a promotion for 15 years. He is not alone. There are lakhs of Ajay Maliks. There isn’t a single paramilitary force which has the top leadership which comes from within it,” said Gandhi.