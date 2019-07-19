Rahul Gandhi calls Priyanka’s arrest ‘disturbing’, slams BJP for ‘arbitrary application of power’

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday described his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s detention in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra “disturbing”. He targeted the BJP for its “arbitrary application of power”. Priyanka was taken into preventive custody when she went to meet the victims of the Sonbhadra incident in which 10 people, including three women, were killed over a land dispute.

Sharing a video of Priyanka in Sonbhadra, Rahul tweeted, “The illegal arrest of Priyanka in Sonbhadra, UP, is disturbing. This arbitrary application of power, to prevent her from meeting families of the 10 Adivasi farmers brutally gunned down for refusing to vacate their own land, reveals the BJP Govt’s increasing insecurity in UP.”

Earlier in the day, Priyanka sat on dharna in Mirzapur after alleging that the administration has stopped them from going to the site where the violence took place. She also met victims at Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi today.

“I want to peacefully meet the family members of the victims who had fallen to the bullets in the clash. I want to see the orders under which I have been stopped to meet them. I can move ahead only with four people. I want to meet the victims,” Priyanka said while sitting on the dharna.

On Wednesday, Priyanka had requested Adityanath to keep her security at a minimum during her visits to the state for the convenience of people.

At least nine persons, including four women, were shot dead over a dispute of land at Ubha village in Sonbhadra district on Wednesday afternoon. Four others were also injured. The incident took place when village head Ek Dutt had gone to take possession of the land which he purchased two years ago and villagers gathered at the spot to protest. After heated arguments, both groups entered into brick batting. The situation took an ugly turn when gunshots were fired.