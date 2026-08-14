Rahul Gandhi calls BJP-RSS ‘bunch of jokers’; BJP hits back with ‘arrogance’ barb

Addressing the Rachnatmak Congress National Convention at Constitution Club of India on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi called members of the BJP-RSS “a bunch of jokers” with no understanding of India. He hugged a party colleague on stage and mocked PM Narendra Modi’s foreign policy, accusing him of being “convinced” that diplomacy was “all about hugging”.

The BJP struck back by accusing Rahul of disrupting parliamentary proceedings through “arrogance, indiscipline and obstinacy”, with two party leaders condemning the hug episode as “vulgar” and a “new low in public discourse”.

Rahul said the Opposition was fighting people with no grasp of India’s philosophy or history. “A lot of people in India are behaving like cowards. But you’re fighting a bunch of jokers, clowns who have no idea about our philosophy, no idea about our history…” he said.